The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

