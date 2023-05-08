The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $117.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $176.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average is $148.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

