The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Lessened by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 341,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,242. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

