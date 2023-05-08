The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 724,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,432. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

