Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) PT Raised to C$2.50

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF remained flat at $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Thinkific Labs has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

