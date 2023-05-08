Thomas A. Broughton Acquires 2,775 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 264,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.