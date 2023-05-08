ThredUp (TDUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. ThredUp has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 57.20% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ThredUp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ThredUp by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ThredUp by 138.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,679 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ThredUp by 140.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 395,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

About ThredUp

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.