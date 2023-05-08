Threshold (T) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.81 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $294.76 million and $19.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00024547 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,421.84 or 0.99981678 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,702,143,645.095488 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03023395 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $15,369,740.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

