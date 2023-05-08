Threshold Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Threshold has a market cap of $309.84 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,611.53 or 1.00009905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002311 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,702,143,645.095488 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03157782 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $77,525,211.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.