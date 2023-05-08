Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) is one of 103 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Thunder Mountain Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors 923 2156 2772 96 2.34

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.09%. Given Thunder Mountain Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thunder Mountain Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 -$1.25 million -3.76 Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors $8.06 billion $2.16 billion -5.92

Thunder Mountain Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.30, suggesting that their average share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -185.48% -59.67% Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors -403.44% -3.96% -3.78%

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold competitors beat Thunder Mountain Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.