TI Trust Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TI Trust Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.11. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.