TI Trust Inc. Invests $226,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.12. 2,466,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,934.83.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.