Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 18500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Tinka Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

