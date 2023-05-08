Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRMLF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.29%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.