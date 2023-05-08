Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRMLF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Tourmaline Oil Price Performance
Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $63.94.
Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
