Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$84.22.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE TOU opened at C$58.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.34 and a 52 week high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C($2.99). The company had revenue of C$2.18 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 63.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.077907 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$278,497.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $588,306. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

