TPB Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TPB Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

AGG traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $99.30. 2,335,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average is $98.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

