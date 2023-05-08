TPB Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

TPB Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 558,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors owned about 0.53% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,049.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 385,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 352,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 768.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 327,223 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 150.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 250,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TMF traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,858,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,103,941. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

