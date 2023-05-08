TPB Wealth Advisors Sells 3,417 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TPB Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.8% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,714. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

