TPB Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TPB Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.65. 2,109,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

