Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,564,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 175,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.5 %

TSCO stock opened at $240.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

