Traders Buy Large Volume of Carvana Call Options (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 135,691 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical volume of 98,483 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Carvana Stock Up 18.5 %

NYSE CVNA traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,369,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,731,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,271.19% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $14,102,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

