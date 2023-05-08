Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 646,693 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 532,153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 746,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 437,949 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,915,000. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,391,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,477. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

