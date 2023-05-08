Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 734,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,847. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

