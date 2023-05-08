Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 175,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $83.32. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

