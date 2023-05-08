Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $3,078,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $463.33. The company had a trading volume of 293,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,046. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

