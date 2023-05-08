Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases 345 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

GD traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $210.27. The company had a trading volume of 339,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

