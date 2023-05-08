Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.34. The stock had a trading volume of 464,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

