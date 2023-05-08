Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,086,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after buying an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after acquiring an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $124.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,689 shares. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.77. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

