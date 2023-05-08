Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,041.67.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt cut Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Travis Perkins Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $15.79.
Travis Perkins Increases Dividend
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
