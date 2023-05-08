Traxx (TRAXX) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $401,758.13 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Traxx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

