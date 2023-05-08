TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.
TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.0 %
THS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.44. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91.
In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.
