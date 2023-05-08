Trevena Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,717 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,891% compared to the average volume of 34 call options.

Trevena Stock Up 277.8 %

Trevena stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. 36,292,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,777. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

About Trevena

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Recommended Stories

