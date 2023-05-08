Trevena Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,717 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,891% compared to the average volume of 34 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trevena Stock Up 277.8 %

Shares of TRVN traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 36,292,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.05. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trevena will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

