TrueUSD (TUSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $951.26 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $951.26 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,222,572,276 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

