Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Truist Financial by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,562,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,054,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.