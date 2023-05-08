Truist Financial Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $30.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.54% from the stock’s previous close.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

