Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $7.07 on Friday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,566,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,987. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,672,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,607. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,899,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,886,000 after buying an additional 1,133,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,445,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,116,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,053,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

