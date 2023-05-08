Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.80.

Trupanion Stock Down 19.7 %

Shares of TRUP opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $82.49.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,672,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,607. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Trupanion by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

