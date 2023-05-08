UBS Group AG Acquires 2,021,887 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021,887 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $590,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 542,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,455,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 91,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after acquiring an additional 214,307 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.23. 733,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,636. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.