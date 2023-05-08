UBS Group Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $9.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.36.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPIC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 350,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,313. The stock has a market cap of $381.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in TPI Composites by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 156.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 117,705 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 358,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

