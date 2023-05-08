United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.81. The company had a trading volume of 932,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,892. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

