United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.53. 1,350,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,263. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

