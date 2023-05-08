United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $421.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $342.05 on Monday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 27,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3,313.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

