United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9,798.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 146,292 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 125,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI opened at $344.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.09.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

