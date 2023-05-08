United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $285.82.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

UTHR stock opened at $214.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $174.36 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $2,038,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,005 shares of company stock valued at $51,578,619. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,567.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 172,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161,777 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

