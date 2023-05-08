Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion. Upbound Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of Upbound Group stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. 585,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,018. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.77. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 38.35%. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.43%.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,609.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.