USDD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.36 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a market cap of $733.64 million and $22.36 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDD

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 735,216,900 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

