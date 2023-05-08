Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 163,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 341,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 341,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,167. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

