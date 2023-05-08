Utah Retirement Systems Has $29.42 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 251,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,910,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.79. 7,114,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,801,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

