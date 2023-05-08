Utah Retirement Systems Has $34.78 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,698,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,231,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

